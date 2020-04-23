Georgia nearly doubles the number of testing sites in 10 days

Governor Brian Kemp says the state nearly doubled the number of testing sites in Georgia over the past 10 days.

The national guard says this week alone, they’ve opened eight new test sites, three of them opened Thursday and one in Decatur has been testing first responders for the past couple of days but opens to the public Friday.

"We’re able to get the process down, working with our medical professionals across the board," Capt. Landis Ford said, noting Georgia’s national guard is doing its part to fight the war on the coronavirus.

A new test site on Durham Park Rd in Decatur is one of at least 18 new sites that recently popped up across the state.

For weeks, only those who fell into certain strict categories received tests for the disease-causing confusion and frustration across the country.

Governor kemp tweeted Thursday, 10,000 kits will be assembled Friday and he says health districts increased testing sites by 38 percent in just over a week.

For the past 10 days and from now on anyone showing symptoms is eligible for testing so long as you have a referral from your doctor or local health department.

Captain Landis Ford has helped with priority testing of first responders at that location for the past two days.

"We aren’t doing the swabbing but we are doing the logistical stuff the directing of traffic, facilitating of test kits," he said.

He says they’re able to complete 457 tests a day and determined to make headway in this grueling battle.

"We’re Georgians, we’re soldiers, but we’re from here...we’re willing to do anything to help," he said.

Residents can get tested at the new Decatur location 7 days a week from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

