Georgia native, country-rap singer Colt Ford discusses near-fatal heart attack

article

Georgia native and country-rap singer Colt Ford is speaking out for the first time since his near-fatal heart attack on April 3.

The incident occurred after a performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Albert, Arizona.

Ford, 54, recounted the ordeal during a call with the Big D and Bubba nationally-syndicated radio show on Tuesday. He mentioned that after the show, he walked back to his bus and sent a text saying "Hi, baby" to his fiancée before collapsing. Fortunately, his band members quickly checked on him.

Ford revealed to Big D and Bubba that he didn't regain consciousness until April 10 and has no memory of going to Phoenix or performing at the sold-out show. He credited his friend, singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert, for ensuring he received the necessary care.

The singer shared that he "died three times" and has been struggling emotionally since the heart attack, describing the experience as "crazy" and "traumatic."

Ford also shared that the "big doctor" out there told him that he wouldn't have given Ford 1% chance of survival and that he is not 100% out of the woods yet.

Despite the ordeal, Ford believes there's more for him to accomplish, though he acknowledges the need to focus on his recovery first. He expressed his love for helping people, especially fellow artists, but emphasized the importance of prioritizing his own well-being at this time.

Ford's perspective on life has shifted since the heart attack, and he is determined to make a comeback stronger than ever.

Colt Ford, born Jason Farris Brown and hailing from Athens, started writing songs at age 12, drawing inspiration from icons like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and Elvis Presley.

Before his music career, Ford pursued professional golf, competing on the Nationwide Tour after playing college golf for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ford gained prominence in 2008 with his album "Ride Through the Country" and continued to achieve success, with several albums landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts.

His latest album, "Must Be The Country," featuring collaborations with various artists, is available on major digital platforms.

Ford, who has faced health challenges in recent years including eye cancer and Myasthenia Gravis, has canceled the remainder of his tour dates to focus on recovery. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.