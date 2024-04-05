Georgia native, country-rap singer Colt Ford suffers heart attack in Arizona after show

article

Country-rap singer-songwriter Colt Ford, aged 53, suffered a heart attack on Thursday night following a performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.

He was swiftly transported to Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Originally from Athens, Colt Ford is a renowned multi-platinum singer-songwriter. Among his notable achievements, he recorded Jason Aldean’s "Dirt Road Anthem," a track that has amassed over 927 million worldwide streams.

Ford broke onto the scene in 2008 with his album Ride Through the Country.

By 2019, Ford had achieved significant success, garnering five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

His album "Declaration of Independence" debuted at #1 in 2012, followed by "Thanks for Listening," which reached the Top 10 of the Top 200, and #1 on the Billboard Rap & Independent charts. Additionally, six of his songs landed on the Hot Country Songs Chart, with "Back" [feat. Jake Owen] breaking into the Top 40.

Ford also received a nomination for "Vocal Event of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards for "Cold Beer" with Jamey Johnson.

Ford's most recent full-length album, "Must Be The Country," features 24 tracks with collaborations from Dillon Carmichael, Brantley Gilbert, Matt Stell, Kevin Gates, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Mirenda, Tracy Byrd, and more. The album is currently available on all major digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

Ford was born Jason Farris Brown. He began writing songs at the age of 12 and his musical inspirations were Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Elvis Presley.

In addition to his music career, Ford was once a professional golfer on the Nationwide Tour. Before he was a professional golfer, he played college golf for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ford has faced several health challenges in recent years, including eye cancer and Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune disease.



