Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia NAACP calls for DOJ to intervene in Cobb County police shootings

By
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Calls for DOJ to investigate shooting death

The attorneys for two men shot and killed by Cobb County police now want the U.S. Justice Department to intervene. The family of one of the men, Devonte Brown, has filed a federal lawsuit against the officer who shot and killed Brown during a traffic stop.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The attorneys for two men shot and killed by Cobb County police now want the Justice Department to intervene.

The family of one of the men, Devonte Brown, filed a federal lawsuit against the officer who shot and killed Brown during a traffic stop.

Cobb County officer-involved shooting caught on camera

The state NAACP and the families of these two men are very critical of the Cobb County District Attorney and the way that he handled these police-involved shootings.

That is why they want the Georgia Attorney General and the Justice Department to step in.

"The rule is, you don't shoot and kill an unarmed person," civil rights attorney Harry Daniels exclaimed. 

Devonte Dewayne Brown

Devonte Dewayne Brown (Supplied)

Attorneys for Devonte Brown say the father of five was not posing a threat to officers at the time police officer Ian McConnell shot Brown 12 times, killing him.

Video released by Brown's attorneys show the father was trying to flee law enforcement but was quickly surrounded, before McConnel opened fire.

"He completes the box in and what he decides to do is get out of the car, screams orders of ‘Mr. brown to get your [expletive] hands up’ and he subsequently shot him. When you look at the video, there's no imminent threat at the time period he was boxed," Daniels exclaimed.

NAACP critical of Cobb County DA

That is why attorneys for Brown filed a federal lawsuit against Officer McConnell for excessive force and wrongful death.

"There seems to be a recurrence of the lack of justice and transparency," Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said.

Devonte Brown's family wants special prosecutor

The family of Devonte Brown, who was killed by a Cobb County police officer, is demanding a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case.

Griggs insists there is a troubling pattern of Black men being shot by police and not prosecuted by Cobb DA Flynn Broady.

Mr. Griggs points to the death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt, also shot in the back twice in 2020 by another officer.

"In this particular case, like he did in Vincent's case, he presented it to a civil grand jury. That's not enough. Present it to a criminal grand jury. Allow them to make the determination if Georgia law was violated," Griggs demanded.

Cobb County DA responds to NAACP claims

DA Flynn Broady told FOX 5 last month he handled the Brown case properly.

"That's their right to file a lawsuit. But the fact is a grand jury of their peers look at the evidence, looked at the investigation, listen to the witnesses and determined the officers were right in what they did," DA Broady insisted.

The Cobb County police have released a statement on this case in the past. It reads in part:

"The totality of the evidence was reviewed. The officer was cleared of both criminal and policy violations after the GBI investigation, District Attorney presentation to the Grand Jury, and the administrative review."