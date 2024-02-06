Family of man killed by Cobb County police officer plans lawsuit

Attorneys representing the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Cobb County police officer plan to file a lawsuit over his death.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Cobb County police say officers tried to pull 28-year-old Devonte Dewayne Brown over for driving recklessly. Police say he initially stopped but then tried to get away and hit multiple police vehicles. They eventually boxed him in. Investigators say that's when one officer opened fire.

In body camera footage provided by the lawyer representing Brown's family, the man was seen in a car that appeared to have its airbags deployed and was boxed in by Cobb police on Powder Springs Road. Brown moves his vehicle, hitting a patrol car.

In the video, the officer can be seen and heard firing about a dozen shots at the car.

"There were other officers standing around that chose not to discharge their weapon, but this particular officer, for some odd reason, decided to use force, force that we believe was unlawful and excessive," said attorney Harry Daniels.

Daniels says Brown wasn't a threat because he was trapped by his car's airbag.

"So the imminent threat of violence to the officers or other people - that wasn't the case here. The only thing that could have taken place was damage to squad cars," he said.

Devonte Dewayne Brown (Supplied)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an independent investigation and then turned their findings over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The GBI did report that a gun was found in Brown's car.

A grand jury concluded that there were "no grounds for charges against the officers involved."

But attorneys for Brown's family say that all the evidence gathered by the GBI was given to the DA's office nine months after the grand jury heard the case.

The family plans to announce a civil suit on Tuesday morning.