Cobb County police faces scrutiny after grand jury clears officer in deadly shooting

The body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County that left one man dead has been released.

The shooting happened in August 2021. The video shows several patrol cars surrounding a vehicle on Powder Springs Road. In the video, the officer can be seen and heard firing about a dozen shots at the car.

The body camera video was given to FOX 5 by attorneys representing the family of 28- year-old Devonte Dewayne Brown, the man who was in the car.

"There were other officers standing around that chose not to discharge their weapon, but this particular officer, for some odd reason, decided to use force, force that we believe was unlawful and excessive," said attorney Harry Daniels.

It was August 18, 2021. Cobb County police say officers tried to pull Brown over for driving recklessly. Police say he initially stopped but then tried to get away and hit multiple police vehicles. They eventually boxed him in. Investigators say that's when one officer opened fire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an independent investigation then turn their findings over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The GBI did report that a gun was found in Brown's car.

Daniels says it has been more than two years, and they have had limited information from the DA's office. Daniels says the family wants transparency and justice.

"Of course, the family would love for a prosecution or indictment, prosecution and conviction of the person responsible for killing their loved one, anybody would want that as a matter of justice," said Daniels.

Daniels says he's now planning to file a civil suit.

"To get some type of closure. For a jury to say, ‘Yes, that person is liable for killing your loved one,’" said Daniels.

Devonte Dewayne Brown (Supplied)

Cobb County police released the following statement on Wednesday night:

"The Cobb County Police Department acknowledges the release of body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting incident in August 2021. We understand and recognize the community's concerns regarding this incident.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event, including the family of Devonte Brown and all involved officers. The loss of life is always a somber matter, and we approach this situation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

"Following the incident, an independent investigation was requested by Cobb Police and conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The findings of this investigation were turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office and the case was heard by the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury concluded that there were no grounds for charges against the officer involved.

"We respect the Grand Jury process and also understand the public's need for transparency and accountability. We are committed to ensuring the safety and trust of our community. In light of the ongoing developments and potential legal proceedings, we are limited in what we can discuss about the specifics of the case.

"The Cobb County Police Department continually reviews and updates our policies and training procedures to ensure the highest standards of law enforcement and public safety. We are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism."