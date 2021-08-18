Officer-involved shooting in Cobb County closes busy road

The Cobb County Police Department said a section of Powder Springs Road is closed while police investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police closed Powder Springs Road between Garrison Road and Sandtown Road on Wednesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 captured police focusing on a white patrol car with front-end damage.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera captured the heavy police presence in that area.

Heavy police activity was seen along Powder Springs Street at Sandtown Road in Cobb County on the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2021 (Georgia Department of Transporation)

The investigation is diverting Marietta City Schools buses, officials say. District officials said they will contact the specific families for pick-up details.

Few details are public at this time.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the extent of injuries and what led up to the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.