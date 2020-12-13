Georgia mother charged with murder in stabbing death of her 2 children

A Hall County mother is now facing charges in the murder of her two young children.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to a home located on Crescent Drive just east of Gainesville around 2 p.m Friday.

Deputies said they found the brother and sister inside the home after responding to the stabbing call.

Saturday, officials announced that they will be charging 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez in connection with the deaths.

Investigators say Jaramillo-Hernandez stabbed her 5-year-old son Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old daughter Katherine Miranda Jaramillo to death before turning the knife on herself.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

She's expected to be arrested and face felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault charges once she's released.

The case remains under investigation.

