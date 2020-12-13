Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County
4
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 5:28 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia mother charged with murder in stabbing death of her 2 children

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta

2 children found dead in Hall County

Two children were found dead and a woman was found with serious injures inside a Hall County home on Friday.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County mother is now facing charges in the murder of her two young children.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to a home located on Crescent Drive just east of Gainesville around 2 p.m Friday.

Deputies said they found the brother and sister inside the home after responding to the stabbing call.

Saturday, officials announced that they will be charging 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez in connection with the deaths.

Investigators say Jaramillo-Hernandez stabbed her 5-year-old son Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old daughter Katherine Miranda Jaramillo to death before turning the knife on herself.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

She's expected to be arrested and face felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault charges once she's released.

The case remains under investigation.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.