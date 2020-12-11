2 young children dead, woman found injured at Hall County home

article

Deputies said they found a brother and sister inside a Hall County home on Friday afternoon.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to a home located on Crescent Drive just east of Gainesville around 2 p.m. Deputies said they found a 26-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

Inside the home, deputies said they found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Investigators confirmed the children were siblings.

The Hall County Fire Services took the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said there is no immediate danger to the community.

Details surrounding the young children’s deaths were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear if deputies were searching for a suspect.

Advertisement

Investigators have not said how they believe the children died or what injuries the woman suffered.

The names of the children and the woman have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.