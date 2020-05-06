Georgia may be open but many merchants, customers not ready to do business as usual

Georgia may be open but many merchants and customers are not quite ready to go back to business as usual amid coronavirus concerns.

It has been a week and a half since Governor Brian Kemp gave the go-ahead for in-room dining, but there remain countless restauranteurs who are closed or have limited their operations to the curbside and go.

Lenox Mall reopened on Monday. That does not mean the store you want to patronize is open for you to browse. You may have to make an appointment and someone will meet you at the door.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

The upscale street-level shops along Buckhead Avenue are seeing some shoppers who stop and look. But they can be disappointed to find more than half the shops remain closed.

Advertisement

Attorney Bruce Hagen is not surprised owners are being very cautious. He said there are potential liability issues they have to weigh. Hagen said they do not want to open before they are ready and risk a claim from a customer.

"It is not like they are expecting a rush of customers to the door to spend money," Hagen said.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----