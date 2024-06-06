Georgia man killed by heavy equipment at oil mill, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man at a middle Georgia oil mill.

Officials say 70-year-old Milton Mullis died on Wednesday morning at Cochran Oil Mill and Ginnery in Bleckley County.

According to investigators, Mullis was working at the mill when he was hit by a piece of heavy equipment, killing him.

The Cochran Police Department has requested GBI investigate Mullis's death.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.