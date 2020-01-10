Georgia man accused of attempting to meet 14-year-old for sex

A Georgia man is behind bars after authorities said he tried to meet a young teen for sex.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Mark Maloney, 56, of Emerson, thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex when he was greeted by undercover investigators on Thursday. He arrived at the unknown location in Woodstock and was immediately arrested.

Investigators said Maloney had been talking online with undercover detectives posing as a juvenile before driving to Cherokee County.

Maloney has been charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and trafficking a person for sexual service.

Maloney was taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center where he remains without bond.