Georgia lawyer wants to help Haitian immigrants trying to cross the border

The images that have surfaced showing Haitian immigrants trying to cross the border have struck a nerve with many people.

In metro Atlanta, Haitian-Americans said the images are sickening and hard to watch.

"To see that history is literally repeating itself in 2021 it just takes your breath away," Lawyer Ecleynne Mercy said.

Mercy is Haitian and is a lawyer living in metro Atlanta.

"There’s really no way to describe it. I guess I’m really in shock," Mercy said.

SEE ALSO: Georgia organization works to provide essential supplies to Haitians through community support

Videos surfaced that appear to show US Border Agents on horses using whips and other weapons to prevent Haitian Immigrants from crossing into the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security announced an investigation into the incident.

"You hear these people and there was this one woman who said she regrets being born Haitian just how bad she’s being treated," Mercy said.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

That’s why this founding member of the Haitian American Lawyer Association of Georgia is not sitting idly by.

"We have some esteemed Haitian immigration lawyers and we know of amazing immigration lawyers that can’t be here today because they are actually In Texas helping people and helping on the ground," Mercy said.

Mercy said Haiti has been through so much the last few years from devastating earthquakes to political assassinations and turmoil and her people just want peace.

"It’s not political it’s about people. It’s about the society and asking if this is the America we are trying to be," Mercy said.

Mercy is fearful people will try and capitalize off of this situation with fake charities and scams.

She is encouraging anyone that donates to make sure the organization is reputable to truly help those in need.

Anyone who would like to donate click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS