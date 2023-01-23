Georgia jail officer accused of buying guns for husband, a convicted felon

A Fayette County jail officer faces local charges and might face federal charges after a domestic dispute at her home revealed she allegedly had bought guns for her husband.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says a domestic dispute at the home of a detention officer this month revealed troubling and in fact illegal activity on her part as well as her husband.

Sheriff Babb says 29-year-old Shibrecia Carter called 911 on January 3rd to report her husband had threatened her and her child and fired shots at their home in Fayette County.

Investigators say they found three shell casing outside the home. But Sheriff Babb says his deputies also found marijuana in the home and learned that Carter had apparently lied about her husband when she was hired by the sheriff’s office last August.

Sheriff Babb says 29-year-old Xavier Carter is a convicted felon and his wife had a responsibility to report that when she was hired.

He says the investigation also revealed that she had bought firearms for him, which is illegal because of his felony convictions.

After the incident at the Carters’ home, deputies took out warrants for Xavier Carter’s arrest. But he couldn’t be found and was on the run. Babb says investigators learned that Shibrecia Carter allegedly had accessed warrant information at the jail and shared that with her husband so that he could avoid arrest.

Babb says Shibrecia Carter has been fired and charged with Violation of Oath and Hindering Apprehension. Her husband has been charged with Aggravated Assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as false imprisonment.

The Carters are being held in different and separate jails and without bond.

Sheriff Babb says the alleged gun purchases are being turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms for possible federal charges.