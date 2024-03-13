Georgia inmate charged with threatening Milton mayor, Gov. Kemp

article

A Georgia State Prison inmate, Eric Elam, 30, has been charged in connection with threats against Milton's Mayor, Peyton Jamison, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The charges come after an exhaustive months-long investigation by Milton Police.

Elam faces two counts of Terroristic Threats and Acts. The threats originated from a phone call made on Dec. 16, 2023, traced to a mobile phone inside the Georgia State Prison. Subsequently, the phone used for the call was found in Elam's prison cell.

Although Elam is serving a life sentence, Milton Police believe he may not have acted independently in making the threats. Detectives are actively investigating potential connections to other individuals or groups behind the threats, including a similar one made against the mayor and his family last fall.

Despite the challenges posed by anonymous calls and modern technology, Milton Police successfully tied together several threads leading to Elam's phone and prison cell. Chief Jason Griffin praised the Georgia Department of Corrections for their valuable assistance in the case.

Mayor Peyton Jamison expressed gratitude to Milton Police for their relentless work, stating, "It's a great comfort to myself and my family to know that we have the Milton Police protecting and supporting not just us, but our entire city." He acknowledged the ongoing nature of the investigation and expressed confidence in the officers' dedication to finding all those responsible.

