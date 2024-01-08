Georgia lawmaker calls for new gun violence legislation after Forest Park shooting spree

Georgia Representative Sandra Scott faced a somber start to the 2024 legislative session. The Democratic lawmaker called on fellow House members to enact new legislation to address gun violence, after her own cousin was shot and killed during Friday's deadly shooting spree in Forest Park.

"Not one of us know the day or hour. It happened to our family on Friday, it could happen to yours tomorrow," Rep. Scott told lawmakers during her remarks on the House floor.

"I stand here today to say to you all gun violence is real. It is real, and it is time for Georgia to come together, have a conversation and do something about the violence we see going on every day in all of our communities."

Brandon Harris (Photo submitted by family)

Brandon Harris, 43, was the victim of a random attack.

Police say he died after being shot by 33-year-old Victor Demetrious Baymon.

Victor Demetrious Baymon

The suspect reportedly followed his ex-girlfriend to a tax office where Harris was preparing her taxes, and opened fire, killing him.

"Brandon was a good father. He had four kids," Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

"His 11-year old's birthday was Friday, something that young man is going to have to live with the rest of his life. He was excited knowing his dad was coming home, knowing they were going to have a party and celebrate," she said. "But, the celebration turned into sorrow."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Georgia Rep. Sandra Scott

Scott is a gun owner. She said Georgia has good gun laws on the books, but believes state lawmakers must do more to address the deadly gun violence plaguing our communities.

"It's time for Georgia to step up to the plate and do something about this gun violence," Scott said. "We must come up with common sense gun legislation."

Rep. Scott said she will introduce gun legislation in coming weeks.