Multiple guns seized by Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang Unit

On May 17, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) Gang Unit executed a search warrant at Rolling Ridge Apartments, resulting in the seizure of six firearms from the home of Demetrius Lumpkin, a 38-year-old resident of Athens.

During the search, officers recovered four handguns, a pistol grip AR rifle, and a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, along with high-capacity magazines.

Lumpkin, already a convicted felon, was initially charged with Reckless Conduct, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Evidence in connection to a previous incident. Following the search, he faced additional charges, including six counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and two counts of Reckless Conduct.

The search warrant stemmed from a "Reckless Conduct" incident on May 12, during which a firearm was discharged in the apartment complex.

ACCPD says their RealTime Center was utilized for video footage provided through a partnership with Rolling Ridge Apartments.