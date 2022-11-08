Kemp, Abrams face off in rematch in race to be Georgia's governor

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off Tuesday in a rematch of the Peach State's last governor's race, with both candidates doing everything they can to try and secure the state's highest office.

Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite conflicts with former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she were to win. She seeks to avenge a defeat that she acknowledged while refusing to use the word "concede," saying Kemp abused his prior position as secretary of state to raise barriers to voting.

KEMP, WALKER HOLD LEADS IN MAJOR GEORGIA MIDTERM RACES IN FINAL INSIDERADVANTAGE/FOX 5 POLL

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot and could force a December runoff by preventing the other candidates from winning an absolute majority.

Monday, Abrams held a rally with rapper 2 Chainz, during which she gave a fiery speech calling for Medicaid expansion, abortion rights, and higher teacher salaries.

"If you want more money in your money in your pocket, say more. If you want more opportunity in your life, say more. If you want more freedom in your day, say more," she said to a fired-up crowd.

During the campaign, Abrams, 48, proposed a platform that she once described as "rife with plans," including a big pay raise for teachers, legalizing casino and sports gambling to pay for more college aid, expanding Medicaid health insurance, aiding small and minority-owned businesses, and making housing more affordable. At the same time, Abrams pledged to tighten Georgia’s gun laws and roll back abortion restrictions, arguing Kemp was far from moderate.

"If he's not willing to help people stay in their homes, we're going to have to evict him from the governor's mansion. We're going to get that house," she said.

Kemp on Monday took a fly-around tour of the state, kicking off his campaigning at the Fulton County Airport, where he touted his stewardship of the state economy.

"Citizens have economic opportunity and prosperity no matter their neighborhood or zip code," he said.

During his time as governor, Kemp gave billions in tax breaks and handouts using federal and state money. He pushed laws to suspend the state gas tax, give $1 billion of state income tax refunds and even give $350 to every person in the state on public assistance. He also pledged another income tax break and a property tax break if reelected, portraying the cash as helping Georgians "fight through 40-year-high inflation and high gas prices" that he blamed on Biden, Abrams and other Democrats.

Kemp’s overall policy agenda was lighter than in 2018, appealing to voters to entrust him with another term mainly because of his performance. He did make criminal justice proposals, including making it harder for judges to release people without cash bail, and education proposals, including grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I got sworn in I told people I was going to work hard every single day if they voted me in or not," he said. "That's what I've done."

Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during a campaign rally on March 14, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

So far, a record-breaking more than 2.5 million Georgians have cast their ballots in the election. Polls open all across the state at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

To find your polling place, go to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.