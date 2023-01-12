Georgia governor including state employee raises, property tax relief payments, tax refunds in budget proposal

Gov. Brian Kemp previewed items in his upcoming budget recommendation, including plans for pay raises for some state employees, tax rebates and property tax relief payments.

During his inaugural remarks, Kemp said the $2,000 raises include state employees, law enforcement, teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten-12 grade personnel.

Kemp said high turnover made tough jobs harder and his strategy to staff state departments is to offer competitive wages.

"From the classroom to the state patrol, if you want to keep good people in jobs critical to the safety and well-being of our children and our communities and our state as a whole, we must be willing to be competitive with state salaries," Kemp said during his inaugural address.

Kemp also announced plans to recommend $1 billion in income tax refunds to Georgia taxpayers. He'll also recommend $1.1 billion for one-time homeowner property tax relief payments.

Georgia ended the 2022 budget year with a $6.6 billion surplus. Last year, the state allocated $1.1 billion for refunds: $500 to dual-earner households, $250 to single adults with dependents and $250 for single adults.

Property tax relief could be about $500 a year for homeowners.

The governor's office plans to officially release Kemp's budget recommendation on Friday.