Gov. Brian Kemp says he does not support 'vaccine passports'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

One-on-one with Gov. Kemp on first day of open vaccination

FOX 5's Claire Simms sat down with Governor Brian Kemp on the first day all Georgians 16 and older were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

ATLANTA - In a tweet on Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he will not support so-called "vaccine passports" in Georgia.

The phrase vaccine passport refers to required documentation that proves a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel. 

Kemp, who was vaccinated in March, still recommends every Georgia should book an appointment for a vaccine. 

"I do not and will not support any kind of state-mandated vaccine passport," Kemp said in a tweet. "While the development of multiple safe, highly effective COVID-19 vaccines has been a scientific miracle, the decision to receive the vaccine should be left up to each individual."

Kemp replied in a thread, saying he was proud to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and encouraged appointments on myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.

CDC data shows Georgia is 49th out of 50 states in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents. Georgia opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Georgians older than age 16 on March 25, ahead of President Joe Biden's deadline of May 1. 

Other governors have made similar promises to resist vaccine passports, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued an executive order banning any state or local government from requiring a vaccine passport.

The Biden administration has said it would not likely federally mandate vaccine passports

