Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp contacted by Jack Smith's office as part of federal Trump probe

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been contacted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's capitol.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S ‘TARGET’ OF CRIMINAL PROBE INTO EFFORTS TO UNDO 2020 ELECTION

Kemp's office confirmed on Saturday that he had been contacted, but declined to comment further.

Trump is also under investigating in Fulton County because of a phone call that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election during which Trump urged Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to help him win the election.

A grand jury was recently empaneled and is expected to make a decision on possible charges by Sept 1.

RECENT STORIES

Fulton County judges recused from Trump's attempt to quash 2020 election probe grand jury

Judge sets trial date for next May in Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida

Donald Trump downplays legal challenges on campaign trail in Iowa after revealing target letter

Although Kemp has supported Trump in the past, both he and Raffensperger resisted Trump's requests to change the 2020 election results. Trump then endorsed Kemp's opponent in the 2022 election, but Kemp easily won reelection.

READ ALL STORIES

Kemp was questioned last year by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of her probe.

