Georgia gas prices continue falling with 13-cent drop

Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week.

Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.

It now costs Georgia drivers $55.42 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline. While that is a drop from the record highs earlier this summer, it's still over $12 more than last year.

The price of gas in Georgia still remains much lower than the national average of around $4.21.

"Low domestic demand for gasoline continues to trigger low prices at the pump," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "Also, if the global price for crude oil does not spike this week, gas prices most likely will not increase. Whether gas prices will tick back up next month remains to be seen."

Atlanta gas remains one of the most expensive in the state at $3.828 a gallon. The only places more expensive are Brunwick, Georgia ($3.856), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.841), and Savannah ($3.840).

The least expensive places to fill up your tank in Georgia can be found in Valdosta ($3.50), Warner Robins ($3.48) and Albany ($3.46).