Georgia football to play Clemson for season opener in Charlotte, NC

The Georgia Bulldogs football team's 2021 season opener against Clemson will be at the center of attention on Sept. 4.

The game will be played at a neutral site, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The game is part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic, an early-season showcase between non-conference opponents hosted at the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

The game will be televised on ABC.

The matchup between two teams regularly contending for College Football Playoff spots is the first since Georgia beat Clemson 41-21 in its 2014 season opener in Athens. Clemson narrowly won a matchup at home in 2013, 38-35.

Georgia holds the edge in head-to-head history between the two programs with a 42-18-4 record.

Georgia and Clemon will also face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. There is a home-and-home series in the future with games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

Clemson is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Ohio State in 2020. The Tigers football team has made the College Football Playoff each year since 2015, including National Championships in 2016 and 2018.

Georgia football finished 8-2 overall with a win over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused most nonconference games to be canceled last season, along with a delayed start to the season in the Power Five conferences.

This season is expected to start on time with the schedule intact and Sept. 4 as the first full Saturday of major college football games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

