Georgia firefighters honor fallen Sept. 11 first responders with 110-story climb

On Sept. 11, 2001, brave firefighters and paramedics put themselves in harm's way, scaling the stairs of the burning World Trade Center towers to help rescue people following the attacks in New York City.

Many of those heroes never made it out alive.

To pay tribute to the sacrifices of those brave men and women, the Marietta Fire Department and metro Atlanta residents took part in the department's annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Sunday.

Some wearing full gear, others in civilian clothes, the group climbed 110 stories - one for each of the stories the firefighters climbed inside the World Trade Center buildings more than two decades ago.

"I wanted to come out today to do this not only to remember the firefighters we lost but to have fellowship with the rest of the department," Lt. Richard Franklin said.

The climb was one of many across the country that have become a part of an annual tradition.

All the proceeds of the climb went to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Marietta Firefighter Support Fund.