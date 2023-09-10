Hundreds of motorcyclists turn out for 9/11 Memorial Ride in Cartersville
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of motorcyclists turned out on Saturday for the annual 911 Memorial Ride in Cartersville.
This is the third year for the motorcycle parade. In 2021, they raised $8,200 for Tunnel to Towers, a charitable organization that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and is dedicated to eradicating veteran homelessness. In 2022, they raised $12,000 and also donated two $5,000 checks to the families of two Cobb County deputies who were killed in the line of duty.
In 2022, more than 300 motorcycles participated in the 48-mile ride and this year's ride attracted many more. The 80-minute ride started at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson and traveled through several counties before returning to the dealership.
9/11 events, runs and ceremonies in metro Atlanta | 2023
If you would like information about next year's ride or would like to donate, click here.