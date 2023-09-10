Hundreds of motorcyclists turn out for 9/11 Memorial Ride in Cartersville

Hundreds of motorcyclists turned out on Saturday for the annual 911 Memorial Ride in Cartersville.

This is the third year for the motorcycle parade. In 2021, they raised $8,200 for Tunnel to Towers, a charitable organization that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and is dedicated to eradicating veteran homelessness. In 2022, they raised $12,000 and also donated two $5,000 checks to the families of two Cobb County deputies who were killed in the line of duty.

In 2022, more than 300 motorcycles participated in the 48-mile ride and this year's ride attracted many more. The 80-minute ride started at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson and traveled through several counties before returning to the dealership.

If you would like information about next year's ride or would like to donate, click here.

