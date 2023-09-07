9/11 events, runs and ceremonies in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Here is a list of events and ceremonies that are taking place around metro Atlanta in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

ATLANTA

The 9/11 Heroes Run is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Grants Park in Atlanta. Runners, ruckers and walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate. Sponsored by the Travis Manion Foundation and USAA Small Business Insurance.

A Catholic mass for law enforcement and first responders is happening from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Cathedral of Christ the King on Peachtree Road. This year’s event will be celebrated by Monsignor Francis G. McNamee, rector of the Cathedral, and include remarks by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. The Blue Mass will also be live streamed at https://livestream.com/ctk/holy .

CARTERSVILLE

The annual 9/11 Memorial Ride is happening on Sept. 9 (rain date Sept. 16) at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson in Cartersville. It is a motorcycle parade that honors all first responders and active military and veterans. Proceeds will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation. There will be entertainment and food after the ride.

RELATED: Registration open for 9/11 Memorial Drive in Cartersville

The 9/11 Run to Remember 5K is happening Sept. 9 in downtown Cartersville. The event is produced by Cartersville Fire Department, Cartersville Police Department, and Metro Atlanta EMS. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. The awards presentation will take place at 9:15 a.m.

DALLAS

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Fire Department will host a 9/11 ceremony at Mt. Tabor Park, 1550 E. Paulding Drive in Dallas, on Sept. 11. This year’s guests include representatives from the New York Police Department and Fire Department (Retired New York Shields of Georgia). The event will honor the family, friends and all Americans affected by the tragedy. The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:40 a.m.

JOHNS CREEK

The annual Patriot Day Commemoration will take place 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sept 11 at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater inside Newton Park in Johns Creek. Guest speaker will be former New York Police Department officer Kenneth Marchello. Award-winning journalist Donna Lowry will be the moderator and Johns Creek Fire and Police Departments will be specially guests.

MCDONOUGH

McDonough is hosting a Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run & Walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 on Lawrenceville Street.

MILLEDGEVILLE

Gov. Brian Kemp will serve as the honored guest speaker at Georgia Military College's 10th annual Patriot Day Ceremony in Milledgeville. The event will begin at 7:45 a.m. on the Grant Parade Field. After the ceremony, throughout the school day, GMC Prep Students, GMC faculty, staff and community members will participate in the tradition of writing names on our campus bricks of the citizens that perished in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the service members that made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terror, totaling to over 10,000 names.

NORCROSS

The City of Norcross is hosting a 9/11 ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11 at Betty Mauldin Park. It will begin with a message of tribute, followed by the soulfoul sounds of traditional bagpipes. At 8:45 a.m., they will honor the moment when the first tower was hit by a plane.

ROSWELL

The City of Roswell is hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Roswell City Hall on Hill Street.The mayor and city council will host the event.

SANDY SPRINGS

Misty Creek Community Church on Mt. Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs will honor first responders and victims of 9/11 during the 10:30 a.m. service Sept. 10.

Jackson County Baptist Church is hosting Jefferson Remembers from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 79 Memorial Drive in Jefferson.

STOCKBRIDGE

The City of Stockbridge is teaming up with public safety organizations and Stockbridge High School NJROTC to remember the victims of 9/11 during an event from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Stockbridge City Hall.

VALDOSTA

The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will host a joint 9/11 memorial ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Lowndes County Judicial Complex Lobby.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox5atlanta.com.