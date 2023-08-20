Registration open for 9/11 Memorial Drive in Cartersville

article

Registration is now open for Atlanta's 9/11 Memorial Ride on Sept. 9.

This will be the third year for the motorcycle parade that honors all first responders and active military members and veterans.

More than 300 motorcycles and other vehicles participated in the 48-mile parade through Douglas, Paulding and Cobb counties in 2022.

In 2021, the ride raised $8,200 for Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was established in the honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who died on Sept. 11, 2001. So far, T2T has committed over $250 million to programs that provide housing for those injured or killed in the line of duty, according to their website.

In 2022, the ride raised over $12,000 for T2T and Southern Devil was also able to give $5,000 checks to the families of Cobb County deputies who were killed in the line of duty,

This year's ride and festivities is being hosted by Southern Devil Harley-Davidson in Cartersville.

Onsite registration will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at 2281 Hwy. 411 NE. The parade will get underway at noon. There will be raffle drawings, vendor sales, and live music by the Ashley Brooks Band at Southern Devil starting at 1:30 p.m.

If it rains, the ride will take place Sept. 16.

Click here for more information and (free) registration.



VIDEO FROM LAST YEAR'S RIDE