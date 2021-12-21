Georgia fire investigators searching for suspect in Loganville arson case

article

The Georgia Department of Insurance and Safety Fire identified a man suspected of arson in a Nov. 16 fire in Loganville.

Commissioner John King released a statement Tuesday calling for information regarding the whereabouts of Marino Sanchez-Nava.

The release said the fire under investigation damaged a 47-year-old, 1848-square-foot home on Highway 20.

"The suspect is being charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Arson in the 1st Degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st Degree, and Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime," said Commissioner King. "At this time, we have been unable to locate Mr. Sanchez-Nava and are asking for help from the community in doing so. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804."

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Sanchez-Nava's arrest.

The Georgia Fire Investigations Unit is assisted the Walton County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

