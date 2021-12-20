Man accused of causing irreparable damage to resident's roof during supposed inspection

article

The Georgia Department of Insurance and Safety Fire is searching for a man suspected of causing damage to a Douglas County resident's roof when he was supposed to be inspecting it.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said 57-year-old Whitesburg resident Paul Jeffrey Kelley was seen on video damaging shingles on a person's roof in March 2021.

There are warrants issued for second-degree criminal damage to property.

"In March of 2021, a homeowner contacted the suspect to do a roof inspection after his home received storm damage," King said in a press release. "Through the use of personal home security cameras, Mr. Kelley was seen damaging 241 shingles on the roof to require the owner to replace his entire roof."

Anyone with information on the case or Kelley's whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-463-6363.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE