Georgia EPD issued notice to BD plant in Covington

A Covington medical sterilization plant has been put on notice for air quality violations.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division issued the notice to Becton, Dickinson and Company for operating its Global Distribution Center on Lochridge Boulevard without an air quality permit.

The plant emits a cancer-causing chemical used to sterilize equipment.

The notice will stop BD from storing equipment from December 23 to January 6 to reduce emissions and allow the plant to develop a plan.

BD has until Friday to respond to the notice as the state considers the next steps, including possible fines.

Governor Brian Kemp responded on Twitter writing:

"These results are highly concerning, and we are demanding answers from B-D to remedy this unlawful activity. I have directed state officials to act as swiftly as possible to secure compliance."

