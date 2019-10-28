Company agrees to shut Covington sterilizing plant down for a week

The company that owns a controversial Covington sterilizing plant and the state of Georgia have come to an agreement to shut the plant down for a week.

The fight over the plant's ethylene oxide emissions went to court Monday after the state attorney general, governor and environmental regulators filed a legal motion calling on a judge to halt the sterilizing processes at the Becton Dickinson plant in Covington.

"It means they are going to court to get a stop junction on them until further controls can be proved before we let them reopen," Mayor Ronnie Johnston explained.

After the hearing wrapped up, officials announced the plant's shut down, which would allow the state to conduct additional air monitoring.

The company has also agreed to upgrades to ensure cleaner operations and improve long-term accountability.

This comes after air testing results showed elevated levels of EtO, a known carcinogen that has been associated with cancer and reproductive issues.

In court documents, BD contended it "has already implemented the corrective measures EPD [requested]," following the discovery of elevated EtO levels that took ten days to report to the state.

BD isn't the only medical sterilization plant under fire for its EtO emissions. Sterigenics in Smyrna closed earlier this year, sparking concern from some medical device associations.

The president of MedAdva called the closures in Illinois and Georgia alarming, putting more than one billion medical devices at risk.