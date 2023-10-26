Georgia elementary school staff member accused of striking students for not charging laptops

An elementary school has placed a staff member on administrative leave after being accused of hitting several students. The incident allegedly took place inside a classroom at Dutchtown Elementary School in Henry County.

"It's just a call I think a parent should never get from a school," Britney Walker said.

That call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday from the principal of Dutchtown Elementary School saying that her daughter Nevaeh was involved in an incident with other students and a staff member.

"I asked if I could get more information. 'Is she ok? Is she harmed or hurt? Can I get more information than that?' The only other information that he would give is that she as ok and that it was not a sexual altercation, but it was a physical altercation," Walker said.

Walker says she rushed to the school and when her daughter got in the car she knew the situation was more serious.

"She said 'mom my back is hurting. Stinging and burning.' I said 'ok let me look at your back.' When I pulled her shirt up she had whelps on her back, and it looked like someone had hit her like this way," Walker said.

Nevaeh explains that the staff member got upset with students over laptops not being charged.

"She started yelling for us to get out, and she started hitting everybody on the back except for the white kids," the fourth grader said.

"They said 'did she just hit us?' because they were distraught, and she said' yes I did," Walker said.

This mom and other parents involved say they want answers.

"That's abuse. That's assault. That's battery. My daughter was abused at school by a teacher," Walker said.

This mom says she wants the staff member fired and charges filed.

FOX 5 reached out to the Henry County School System and they sent this statement:

Human Resources is currently investigating a personnel matter at Dutchtown Elementary School following a report of a staff member having inappropriate interactions with students. The employee has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.