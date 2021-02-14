Georgia educators weigh-in on CDC's reopening guidelines

Georgia educators are calling for safe schools as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the latest guidance on re-opening schools.

The Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) holding a virtual rally Saturday afternoon about the on-going concerns of the coronavirus.

"We had a rally for safe schools in Georgia with the message that we all want to be in the classroom with our students but it must be safe," said Lisa Morgan, GAE President.

This comes as the CDC released new guidelines on Friday about the re-opening of schools. This includes masking, social distancing, and hygiene at all public schools.

"Returning and walking into our schools' buildings is still a grave concern for the health and safety of our students, colleagues, and families," said Morgan.

FOX 5 also spoke to the President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers.

"I don’t know if it’s safe to return to schools," said Verdailla Turner. "We are still rolling the dice and we are still playing Russian roulette."

The CDC emphasizes that in-person learning has not been a substantial driver of the virus in the U.S. and that transmission among students is considered rare.

"There is pressure from the business community. There is pressure from politicians who don’t quite get it because they have never taught school," said Turner.

The CDC also stressed that the safest way to open schools is by making sure there is as little disease in the community as possible.

"Our students are getting sick. Then there’s the possibility that they transmit that to educators and their families," said Morgan.

