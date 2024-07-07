Georgia officials report 2 drownings, 27 BUI arrests over holiday weekend

It was a busy holiday weekend on Georgia’s waterways as many made plans to celebrate Independence Day on the water.

With thousands flocking to Georgia lakes and rivers for their Fourth of July festivities, Georgia DNR officials say a long weekend of fun turned fatal in some cases around the state.

From Thursday to Saturday, the agency reported two drownings on Georgia waterways. DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon says the first victim, 16-year-old Laquavis McCray of Atlanta, was one of three teens overtaken by river water at Tybee Island.

"Unfortunately, he did go under and not resurface. He drowned, and he was recovered by Chatham Marine Control hours later," McKinnon told FOX 5.

Rescuers search the beach near Tybee Island.

Game Wardens responded to a second drowning at Lake Rabun on Saturday evening where the body of 39-year-old Robert Clinkscales was recovered in 40 to 50 feet of water not far from a boathouse after he was last seen the night before.

"It’s a tragic situation … we tell folks you’ve got to be extra vigilant when you’re around the water," McKinnon said.

Arrests over Fourth of July weekend

He said dozens of others left Georgia lakes in handcuffs over the weekend with 27 boating under the influence cases reported.

The majority of those cases were reported at Lake Lanier.

"When we find those folks, we have no choice but to arrest them and take them to jail because we can’t leave them on the lake where they pose a danger to others and to themselves," he explained.

McKinnon says many of the incidents involved people on jet skis.

"Really, folks should try to be careful and make sure they don’t drink and boat … the alcohol and water don’t mix that way," he added.

The DNR reported a total of four boating incidents and five injuries statewide so far this weekend. No boating deaths were reported.

While McKinnon tells FOX 5 it was an average weekend as far as the number of overall incidents, he hopes to see a significant decrease in BUIs.

The agency will update its weekend totals to include Sunday’s report on Monday morning.