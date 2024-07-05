Expand / Collapse search
Emergency crews searching for 16-year-old who disappeared in water near Tybee Island

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 1:52pm EDT
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Law enforcement and emergency personnel are desperately searching for a teenager who disappeared while in the water near Tybee Island.

Officials say the search is ongoing in the "Back River" area near the Inlet Beach access.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a group of swimmers in distress.

Witnesses told the officers that a family noticed their two 16-year-olds were struggling in the water. Other people on the beach helped a family remember to rescue one of the teens, but the other was last seen disappearing beneath the waves.

Tybee Island police and lifeguards have asked the United States Coast Guard, Chatham County Marine Patrol, and the Marine Rescue Squadron to help with the search.

"The hearts of the Tybee Island Police Department, and the entire City of Tybee remain with the family during this uncertain time," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officials have not released the identity of the teen.