Man found dead in Lake Rabun after overnight disappearance

A north Georgia man has been found dead in Lake Rabun after disappearing overnight.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they were called to a possible drowning at the lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, 39-year-old Dillard resident Robert Clinkscales had been last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The next morning, his shoes and phone were discovered at the entrance of the property's boathouse.

After a short search, Clinkscales' body was found in 40 to 50 feet of water about 30 feet from the boathouse.

Around midnight, a diver was able to retrieve the man's body. It has since been sent to the Rabun County Coroner for an autopsy.

Officials have not shared details as to what happened before Clinkscales' death.

Clinkscales is the second person to drown in Georgia over the Fourth of July holiday. On Friday, 16-year-old Laquvis McCray from Atlanta drowned while on a trip with family and friends to Tybee Island near Back River.