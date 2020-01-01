Georgia deputy injured after crash during chase

A Cherokee County deputy is recovering at home Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a chase and crash.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Andrew Hendrix tried to pull over Joshua Reece Saturday for failing to maintain a lane.

When Hendrix told Reece to turn his car off, authorities say the driver sped off.

Investigators tell FOX 5 during the chase, Hendrix lost control of his vehicle and slammed into another car.

Detectives say the patrol car then went off the road and crashed into a house.

Medics rushed the deputy to the hospital for his injuries.

Deputies say a K-9 unit helped arrest Reece shortly after the crash