Georgia deputies save woman trapped in submerged car

Two Paulding County Sheriff's deputies are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman's life.

The deputies pulled Debbie Ruch from her car that was submerged in a pond.

"The car was all the way in. The edge here is shallow because of silt and about four feet in it drops right off," said Debbie Ruch.

Ruch was pulling out of her driveway when she got hit by not one, but two cars, causing her to spin out of control and land in a pond.

"When the water started coming into my face, that was the scary moment and I knew I had to do something," said Ruch.

As water rushed into her car, Ruch and her dog, Claire, were trapped inside. Ruch had a tool she used to help free Claire.

"I cut the airbag, so she could get out, and she got out real quick," said Ruch.

Paulding County Deputies Carlos Ortiz and Wesley Birjkovff raced over.x

"When we got there I heard someone yell she's still in the water," said Dep. Carlos Ortiz.

They saw the car, and without hesitation ran into the water.

"I took my baton and broke the window. I could see she was running out of places to breathe, we tried to get her out of the window, but it didn't work," said Dep. Ortiz.

They knew they were in a race against time. With all their strength they pulled and pulled on the door.

"The bottom third of the door was stuck in the mud, so it took both of us to pry the door open and get her out," said Deputy Ortiz.

Aside from a bit of shock, a few scrapes and bruises, Ruch was okay.

Claire, was scared and ran off, but was found by someone who works at a local animal hospital and is happily back home.

"It's like angels came and helped me," said Ruch.

All of this happened in late September.

This week Ortiz and Birjkovff were given the Life Saving Award for their heroic actions.