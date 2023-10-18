Former Falcons' player Warrick Dunn presents single father from Florida with new home

Former Atlanta Falcons' star, Warrick Dunn, has once again shown his unwavering commitment to changing lives. This time, the beneficiary is Nate Johnson, a single father from Florida, and his 10-year-old son.

Nate Johnson fulfilled his dream of becoming a first-time homeowner thanks to the benevolence of Habitat for Humanity, an organization that has been instrumental in providing homes to families in need. Johnson's journey took a remarkable turn when he arrived at his new home this week, as Warrick Dunn himself was waiting in the driveway with a surprise that would prove to be life-changing.

Dunn, through his charitable foundation, typically focuses on supporting single mothers. However, in a rare and heartwarming twist, Nate Johnson became only the sixth father to receive assistance in the history of the charity, which spans over 25 years.

Dunn presented him with a $5,000 down-payment assistance check, making Johnson's journey to homeownership significantly more manageable. But Dunn didn't stop there; he also extended his generosity by gifting Johnson and his son $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron's, ensuring that their new home would be both comfortable and complete.