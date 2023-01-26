Georgia deputies find drug house looks more like retail store during raid

Seven people are under arrest in Coweta County after authorities raided what investigators say was a homemade pharmacy dealing in illegal drugs.

It was the Coweta County Crime Suppression Unit that raided the home in the Sweetbriar Mobile Home Park last Friday. What they found inside surprised them.

They expected to find drugs, but they did not expect a homemade pharmacy dealing in illegal narcotics. Items were packaged for sale and displayed on shelves. Marijuana was arraigned, labeled, and priced by variety, all in a retail store like setting with drug-themed decor, investigators say.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Coweta County Sheriff's investigators say they found a drug operation that looked more like a retail store during a raid on Jan. 21, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

"They found various amounts of ecstasy, oxycodone, Xanax, THC bars, mushrooms and marijuana," said Coweta County Sheriff's Sgt. Toby Nix.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that Quentin Moore was the main target of the raid.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ This image taken from body cam video provided by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office shows Quentin Moore being arrested on Jan. 20, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

In a video, he is seen after deputies say he bailed out of a window at the back of the trailer, not aware that it was surrounded by law enforcement. He is facing multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs as well as obstruction and a weapons charge.

The raid was the result of a traffic stop that led deputies to the mobile home park.

Ashley Sheppard, Ashton Cook, Justin Harris, Tyler Scott, Sharonda Harris, and Carlton Martin were booked into the Coweta County jail. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Along with Moore, six other people were arrested during the raid. Ashley Sheppard, Ashton Cook, Justin Harris, Tyler Scott, Sharonda Harris, and Carlton Martin were booked into the Coweta County Jail. They all face various drug possession charges.