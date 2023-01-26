Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance.

The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as this spring. However, officials have not specifically said when distribution will begin.

Planned locations include Marietta, Newnan, and Macon.

Back in September 2022, the commission granted two companies production licenses to grow medical marijuana.

The two winning companies, Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia, will be able to cultivate medical marijuana oil on 100,000 square feet (9,290 square meters) of indoor growing space.

Each company will be authorized to open five dispensaries, which will serve only registered patients.

The state first authorized medical marijuana oil in 2015 to treat illnesses including severe seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers. But there is still no legal way to buy it in Georgia, although nearly 25,000 patients have gotten physician approval and been placed on a state registry. Patients have gone to other states or bought through underground markets.