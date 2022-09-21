2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia.

Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC.

For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.

While medical cannabis has been legal for years, patients weren't able to buy it, only consume it.

Trulieve officials say they're building an indoor cultivation facility in Adel to produce the products.

However before you can buy it a registry card is needed.

"Once that physician gives you a physical, asks you the questions and the physician decides that yes, you can get the card, then they submit the paperwork to the department of public health here in Georgia and then the department issues the card," said Lisa Pinkney, President of Trulieve.

Pinkney says the company is looking to have dispensaries open and operating by late December or early January.