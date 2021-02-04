Georgia chief, police sergeant caught on camera making racist, sexist

Hamilton city leaders are hoping to unify a community after body camera footage showed the former police chief and the officer making racist and sexual remarks.

The two men didn’t think the body cameras were working when they made their remarks ahead of a scheduled Black Lives Matter march.

"It probably won’t f---ing work anyway," former Police Chief Gene Allmond is heard saying on body camera.

Allmond and Sgt. John Brooks were both caught on camera making jaw-dropping remarks.

"How come when you use a Taser on a f---ing n----- it’s like you’ve killed him 27 times?" the chief asked Brooks in the video.

The body camera footage from last summer surfaced in January.

It was discovered by a city employee who was inspecting the gear after city council members questioned the department for not using the cameras.

Officers told the council it was because they thought they didn’t work.

"F---ing protest. Son of a b---- with these f---ing people. I didn’t own any slaves. My folks didn’t either. What are we talking about? 200 f---ing years ago," Brooks said.

"I broke down the other day and I might again. Sorry," Assistant to the Mayor Buddy Walker said.

It was hard for Walker to watch the released footage.

"We couldn’t believe it was possible someone could speak that way in our uniform in our police car and in our building. It just did not seem possible," Walker said.

Walker hired both of the men and said he had no idea they thought this way.

"We took immediate action. They were discharged and will receive no benefits from the city. They will receive nothing favorable from the city," City Attorney Ron Iddins said.

At one point in the nearly thirty-minute long video, Allmond talked about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"If I had to f--- a n----, I would rather f--- the mayor than Stacey Abrams," the former Chief said.

City leaders are looking into providing sensitivity training for officers. For those African American residents, Walker said he wants to have open and honest conversations moving forward.

"I personally want them to tell them if they don’t like what we are doing. We are determined to get through this," Walker said.

The two sworn officers were heard discussing slavery as well.

"We were betrayed. The citizens were betrayed and the entire world were betrayed by these individuals," Walker said.

Allmond resigned and Brooks was fired on Jan. 25.

The city is searching for a new leader of their police department. Officials told FOX 5 already have seven applications submitted and will be using the help of surrounding counties.

District Attorney Mark Jones told news outlets he believes the comments violate the oaths of office the two men took as police officers. That’s a felony in Georgia.

Jones said a grand jury in May could decide on charges. The prosecutor has already requested copies of the signed oaths, personnel files and operating procedures, Hamilton City Attorney Ron Iddins.

The city and Jones will review criminal cases where Allmond filed charges.

Jones, who campaigned on police reform and related issues, said he wants to block Allmond and Brooks from being rehired as officers. Records show the two were officers in Columbus before being hired in Hamilton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

