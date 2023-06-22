Georgia duo wins silver at 2023 Special Olympics World Games

A pair of Georgians are returning from the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin with nice pieces of new jewelry.

Georgians Joseph "Caleb" Guy and Raven Allen brought home the silver medal in the 200 Meter Tandem Kayaking event.

The official Twitter account for the Georgia Special Olympics shared a photo of the dynamic duo celebrating their win.

Both Guy and Allen have been taking part in the state games for over a decade - taking part in sports like bocce, bowling, basketball, and soccer.

For Allen, a native of Augusta, the Special Olympics were the chance for her to be one of the first members of her family to travel to another country.

When she's not working at Augusta Development Specialists, Allen volunteers helping out seniors, plays games with her friends, and goes to the gym,

Guy, a resident of Canton, Georgia, says his favorite thing about the Special Olympics is he "gets to play sports with my friends."

During his high school career, he served as the school’s basketball and soccer team manager for four years. He was beloved by his classmates there who nominated him to the homecoming court.

He loves watching college football, listening to music, and singng with his church choir.

He currently works for EC2 Creations, where he sorts and folds shirts, and Chick-fil-A Canton Marketplace, where he assists with front-of -house responsibilities.

Before heading off to the games, the Canton community came out to the Chick-fil-A restaurant where he works to send him off with a big celebration.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Caleb and Raven!