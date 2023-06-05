Chick-fil-A store throwing sendoff party for Special Olympics athlete headed to world game

A Georgia athlete, who has competed in the Special Olympics for more than a dozen years, is headed to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

Joseph "Caleb" Guy of Ball Ground is representing the United States in Kayaking at the Berlin games.

Before he heads overseas soon, the Chick-fil-A where he works is giving him a proper send off. Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Caleb will be signing autographs and will be celebrated by his fans.

Caleb has competed in athletics, basketball, kayaking, soccer and tennis. This year, he will represent Special Olympics USA in kayaking.

He is a student at Transition Academy where he receives vocational training, developing skills to transition into life after high school.

During his high school career, he served as the school’s basketball and soccer team manager for four years. He was beloved by his classmates there who nominated him to the homecoming court.

Caleb has prepared for his gold-medal aspirations by lifting weights and training with his local kayaking team.

He loves watching college football, listening to music, and sings with his church choir.

He currently works for EC2 Creations, where he sorts and folds shirts, and Chick-fil-A Canton Marketplace, where he assists with front of house responsibilities.

Tuesday afternoon, his Chick-fil-a family hope the public comes out in droves to help send him off. His store is located at 2038 Cumming Highway in Canton.

Caleb says he is excited about the games, especially being able to compete in front of his family and friends to watch him excel.

The games are scheduled for June 17-25. Over 7000 athletes from 170 countries are expected to compete.