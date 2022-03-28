Georgia Bulldogs football: G-Day tickets on sale

Georgia Bulldogs football fans can get a preview of the team's rising star players during the upcoming spring game in Athens.

The G-Day exhibition between the Red team and Black team is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on April 16. It will be the first time a Georgia Bulldogs squad took the field since winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Fans can buy tickets and learn more about parking on the UGA Atheltics website. Tickets are completely digital. They are free for students and start at $5 each for non-students with a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.

Parking is free but available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Shuttles will transport fans from the East Campus Parking Deck off College Station Road. On-campus tailgating opens at 7 a.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Georgia fans cheer on their team during a game between Charleston Southern Buccaneers and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steven Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Sanford Stadium will open for fans at 10 a.m with the annual Georgia Football alumni flag football game starting at 10:15 a.m.

Players will file into the stadium during the "Dawg Walk" at 11:50 a.m. in the Tate Center Parking Lot.

