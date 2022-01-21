Georgia QB Stetson Bennett announces return to team for 1 more year

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is returning for another season after leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.

Bennett, who carried a flip phone and avoided social media during the 2021 season, made an exception to his policy by posting the words "One More Year" on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Bennett began his Georgia career as a walk-on. He then transferred to a Mississippi junior college before returning to the Bulldogs. As a senior in 2021, Bennett replaced JT Daniels as the starter and then kept the job.

Bennett will take advantage of the NCAA’s "Super Senior" rule to use the added year of eligibility granted in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Stetson Bennett celebrates with the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal, has again entered the transfer portal as he seeks a new school for his final year of eligibility.

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton also entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Bennett led Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama on Jan. 10 for its first national championship since 1980.

