Georgia football parade: Thousands flock to Athens for memorable celebration

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Bulldogs
FOX 5 Atlanta

Massive crowds in Athens for Georgia Football National Championship victory parade

Fans lined the streets in Athens to watch the Georgia football team's national championship parade.

ATHENS, Ga. - Football fans young and old took over Athens on Saturday to celebrate the Georgia football team's College Football Playoff National Championship victory. 

The crowd lining the street for a view of the legendary championship Georgia football team was full of alumni and young fans. 

The crowd was dense in the middle of campus near the intersection of Baxter and Lumpkin streets. 

Georgia fans can't contain their excitement waiting for UGA championship parade

UGA almuni and Georgia football fans celebrated at the Georgia Bulldogs' National Championship victory parade. Fans of all ages got staked out their spots along the parade route.

The parade began on Lumpkin Street at the Vince Dooley Athletic Complex and meandered north. 

Anticipation grew before the parade as UGA fans took selfies with Hairy Dawg. 

Hairy Dawg mingles with fans at the front of the UGA national championship parade

UGA mascot Hairy Dawg spends time with fans before the Georgia Football National Championship victory parade.

The parade made its way to the Tate Center where players and coaches got out of their vehicles and began the Dawg Walk into Sanford Stadium. 

Georgia Football players pump up the crowd during championship parade

The Georgia football team filled buses and trucks as fans applauded their arrival. The parade route began at the athletics facility and made its way to Sanford Stadium.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was one of the stars of the parade. 

Smart sat in the bed of a pickup truck waving to fans with his children and wife, Mary Beth Smart. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets fans during championship parade

Head coach Kirby Smart, his wife, and children wave from the bed of a truck during the Georgia Bulldogs' National Championship victory parade in Athens.

As players waved at fans during the parade, some fans left the sidewalks and reached out to high-five their favorite players.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was a fan favorite. 

Dean recently announced he was leaving UGA to declare to the NFL Draft. 

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean gives high fives to fans

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean declared for the NFL Draft. His final game with Georgia was the National Championship win.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will go down in the school's history books as a player with few Division I offers as a high school player, who became a walk-on at UGA and a leader on the national championship team. 

He and fellow quarterback JT Daniels took some time for fans who made the trip to Athens. 

Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett sign a football for a young fan

Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett made one fan's day by giving them their autograph during the championship parade in Athens.

The event ended at the Tate Center where the Dawg Walk led into Sanford Stadium for the trophy ceremony. 

Players, coaches begin Dawg Walk into Sanford Stadium

Georgia football players make their way into Sanford Stadium for the championship ceremony.

The ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m. from inside the stadium. 

The event was sold out by the time tickets were available to the general public on Thursday. 

