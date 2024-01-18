Georgia boosts law enforcement funding to fight street gangs

Georgia’s law enforcement funding was front and center under the Gold Dome on Thursday.

Public safety remains a top priority for Gov. Brian Kemp's administration this legislative session.

During Thursday's budget hearings, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the state Attorney General's Office said they have made great progress in the war on street gangs in recent years.

They said it's thanks, in part, to state funding, earmarked specifically to crack down on gang violence.

Law enforcement officials told state lawmakers that gangs are active in communities across Georgia, and account for 60 to 90 percent of street crime.

"We are seeing these groups all over the state," state Attorney General Chris Carr explained. "Gangs don't care where the city or county line are, so we see them operating in multiple jurisdictions."

The governor has included money in his budget proposal to create a new GBI Gang Task Force in Columbus.

"With our task forces, whether it's drugs, but especially with our gang task forces, the GBI can't do it alone." remarked GBI Director Chris Hosey. "We work closely with our local, state, and federal partners, working as a team, because that is what it is going to take. But also working with our communities."

Carr created Georgia's first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit in 2022, with regional prosecutors and investigators in Atlanta, Augusta, and Albany.

He is requesting additional funding to expand the operation to other parts of the state.

"We truly believe that we can do more good work, working with federal, state and local law enforcement, if we have a presence all over the state," said Carr, "which is why we are asking for additional funding to go to Columbus, Macon, and Savannah."

State Senator Ed Harbison represents the Columbus area. He believes the state's Gang Prosecution Unit would be a welcome law enforcement partner.

"I wholly support it," Harbison said. "I think we need to have the ability of people to walk down the street safely, eradicate crime. It's going to be a slow process but i think we are making progress."