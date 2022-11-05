Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car

article

Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.

A shooting left a Henry County detention officer in critical condition and another man dead at an apartment complex in McDonough. Investigators haven't provided details about what happened, including specifics on who fired shots during the incident.

Who is Brentson Bernard Thomas?

It's unclear if police believe he shot a detention officer, but a Blue Alert indicates they believe Brentson Thomas is capable of harming law enforcement.

Scandrett said he's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida.

The sheriff said Thomas has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.

Georgia State Patrol said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

Henry County detention officer shooting investigation

Investigators have released few details about what led up to a detention officer being shot.

As of Friday afternoon, the officer was in critical but stable condition.

A Blue Alert issued by state law enforcement identified them as Detention Officer Williams.

Another man died at the scene, but it's unclear how they're related to the incident.

What is a ‘Blue Alert’ in Georgia?

Law enforcement in Georgia can issue a Blue Alert when an armed and dangerous suspect, who has seriously injured or killed an officer or deputy, is on the run. It can also be issued for a law enforcement officer who may be missing in the line of duty and believed to be in extreme danger.

The activation must meet certain criteria with the biggest being the potential the person is a direct and serious threat to the public.

The alert can be issued once there is sufficient information available that would help the public in assisting in locating the suspect.

The information will be forwarded to both the Georgia Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

Local law enforcement will forward the request to state officials who will then issue the alert.

Once the alert is issued, it will be given to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and to individual local news outlets.

Anyone who sees the subject of a Blue Alert should not approach but instead should call 911 immediately.